UTU VC presents update on Govt School Dashboard before Gov

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Sep: Vice-Chancellor Professor Omkar Singh of Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University (UTU) presented an update on the dashboard being developed for government schools before Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, today.

The presentation was also attended by Additional Secretary, Education, Ranjana Rajguru, Additional Secretary Swati S Bhadauria, and Additional Director, Education, Mukul Kumar Sati.

The Governor had previously instructed UTU to create a dashboard for comprehensive information on government schools. In compliance with this, the Vice-Chancellor provided an update on the progress of the dashboard.

The Vice-Chancellor explained that the dashboard will include real-time information on resources available in schools under the education department, details of students, information about teachers including their qualifications and expertise, and data on school facilities such as furniture, laboratories, and libraries. He noted that data would be inputted by each school accordingly.

The Governor stated that the dashboard would enable real-time monitoring and access to information about resources in all schools. He directed the education department officials to promptly send the necessary updates and improvements for the dashboard. The Governor emphasised the importance of leveraging AI and technology and stated that the dashboard would aid in improving school development and educational standards.