UCC rules framing Committee holds meeting with CS, DGP, other officials

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Sep: A review meeting regarding framing of rules for implementation of the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was held at the Bijapur Guest House here, today, under the chairpersonship of Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Committee member Shatrughna Singh.

Various aspects related to framing of the rules and regulations for the UCC were discussed in detail with top officers from the Home, Police, Health, Excise, Minority, Culture, Food and Civil Supplies, Energy, Planning, and Finance departments. Their advice, cooperation and coordination were sought.

During the meeting Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and senior member of the Uttarakhand UCC Rules Committee Shatrughna Singh directed all departments to cooperate and coordinate in finalising the rules to be made for the implementation of UCC.

UCC Committee members Manu Gaur and Vice Chancellor of Doon University Prof Dr Surekha Dangwal, Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar, Special Secretary Amit Sinha, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu along with senior officers of Home, Police, Health, Excise, Minority, Culture, Food and Civil Supplies, Energy, Planning, Finance departments were present at the meeting.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has declared that the UCC will come into force before 9 November, which is the state’s formation day. Keeping this in mind, the preparations to implement the UCC in the state are reported to be in the final stages as per the sources in the Home Department.