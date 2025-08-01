Dhami directs officials to resolve public concerns raised by MLAs on priority basis

By Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the officials to treat the public concerns raised by Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) with utmost seriousness, underlining the importance of timely resolution. The instructions were issued during a review meeting held at the Secretariat here today. The review meeting focused on the implementation of Chief Minister’s announcements and other developmental works within the Tehri Lok Sabha constituency.

The CM emphasised the need for continuous engagement between the officials and MLAs to ensure the successful execution of schemes across all seventy assembly constituencies in the state. He said that to facilitate this, additional secretary-level officers would be designated as nodal points of coordination between the government, administrative machinery, and constituencies.

During the meeting, Dhami also directed the Chief Secretary to regularly review progress on developmental activities at the Chief Secretary level and directed the departmental secretaries to carry out periodic reviews of their respective sectors. The CM announced that he will himself undertake a quarterly review of the assembly constituencies grouped under each Lok Sabha segment. A timeline of one week was set for officials to furnish details regarding the actions taken in response to issues raised by MLAs, both to the legislators concerned and to the CM’s Office. Reiterating that resolution of public grievances remains the government’s topmost priority, the CM stressed that no avoidable delay in welfare projects would be tolerated.

Dhami also instructed that construction works, especially those stalled by monsoon conditions, be resumed promptly after the season ends. He urged the MLAs to submit proposals for short-term, medium-term, and long-term projects suitable for their constituencies. Regular monitoring and timely completion of ongoing schemes were directed to be ensured across departments.

MLAs attending the meeting highlighted a range of pressing concerns, including the construction and widening of roads, upgradation of health facilities, measures to address waterlogging, aesthetic enhancement works, irrigation requirements, drainage and sewerage improvements, construction of embankments, and nullah development. The CM instructed the officials to expedite solutions to all these issues without delay. It was shared that out of the 469 announcements made by the CM pertaining to the Tehri Lok Sabha constituency, 305 have already been fulfilled while work is progressing on the remainder.

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan directed all the department secretaries and district magistrates to act immediately on matters flagged by MLAs, and to furnish action reports to both the legislators concerned and the Announcement Cell. Both the divisional commissioners have also been tasked with acting as conduits between MLAs, department secretaries, and district magistrates to streamline resolution efforts.

Among those who attended the meeting were Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, MLAs Khajan Das, Kishore Upadhyay, Pritam Singh Panwar, Suresh Singh Chauhan, Shakti Lal Shah, Sahadev Pundir, Savita Kapoor, Umesh Sharma Kau, and Durgeshwar Lal. Also present were Infrastructure Monitoring Council Vice-Chairman Vishwas Dawar, Principal Secretaries RK Sudhanshu, L Fanai and Dr R Meenakshi Sundaram, and other senior officials, including additional secretaries, department heads, and district magistrates connected via virtual mode.