HC orders closure of 48 stone crushers in Haridwar for illegal mining in Ganga Riverbed

By Arun Pratap Singh

Nainital, 30 Jul: The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the immediate closure of 48 operational stone crushers in Haridwar for illegal mining in the Ganga riverbed. The order was passed today by a division bench comprising Justices Ravindra Maithani and Pankaj Purohit during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Matri Sadan, Haridwar. The Court also expressed strong displeasure at the non-compliance with its previous orders and held that continued operation of these stone crushers in violation of earlier directives amounts to wilful breach of law.

After hearing the arguments, the Court instructed the District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Haridwar, to ensure immediate closure of the stone crushers and immediately disconnect their electricity and water supply. An action-taken report has been sought from the authorities within one week, and the matter has been scheduled for further hearing on 12 September.

The PIL filed by Matri Sadan has alleged rampant and unregulated mining in the Ganga riverbed between Raiwala and Bhogpur and even within the Kumbh Mela zone of Haridwar. The petitioner further argued that such mining activities violate environmental laws and pose a serious threat to the very existence of the Ganga River. It further stated that the unlawful mining operations also undermine the objectives of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), a Central government initiative aimed at rejuvenating and preserving the river.

Despite repeated instructions from the NMCG urging the state government not to permit mining in the Ganga River, such activities have continued unchecked. The petitioner sought judicial intervention to halt this ecological damage and enforce environmental safeguards.

In a related development, the High Court also heard a separate petition filed by Surya Stone Crusher, located in Laksar, Haridwar, challenging a Rs 23 lakh penalty imposed by the State Pollution Control Board for alleged environmental violations. A division bench comprising Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mehra stayed the Board’s order and directed it to re-examine the unit in accordance with regulatory guidelines. The Court clarified that any penalty must be based strictly on verified violations. The petition was disposed of following the hearing.