CM orders formulation of Master Plan for religious sites to ensure pilgrim safety

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Jul: Acting on the directive of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu today issued orders to the Secretary, Tourism, to promptly prepare a comprehensive master plan for all religious sites across Uttarakhand. The plan will focus on improving crowd management, regulating entry and exit points, and providing essential facilities aimed at ensuring the safety and convenience of pilgrims.

This decision comes in the aftermath of the unfortunate incident at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar on Sunday. CM Dhami visited the site for an on-ground inspection and assessment. He later directed the officials to expedite preparations of a detailed blueprint to enhance arrangements at prominent pilgrimage destinations.

Principal Secretary Sudhanshu has now instructed the Secretary, Tourism, to initiate action immediately, with special emphasis on religious sites that draw substantial footfall. Both the divisional Commissioners (Garhwal and Kumaon) have been asked to extend their full cooperation in preparing and implementing the plan. Additionally, instructions have also been issued to remove illegal encroachments along the access routes to these places of worship as a matter of priority.

The envisaged master plan will include provisions for crowd control infrastructure, assessment and enhancement of carrying capacity, distinct entry and exit routes, additional waiting areas, emergency evacuation protocols, availability of clean drinking water, sanitation facilities, first-aid provisions, a systematic information and guidance network, designated parking areas, and deployment of adequate security forces.

Commenting on this development, Dhami remarked that crores of pilgrims visit Uttarakhand every year, which underline an urgent need for a structured plan to ensure their safety and comfort. He stressed that public amenities around pilgrimage centres must be developed in an organised manner to support a smoother and more dignified devotional experience for all.

