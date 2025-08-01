Kedarnath Yatra halted as highway between Gauri Kund & Sonprayag collapses

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rudraprayag, 30 Jul: The Kedarnath Yatra has been brought to a complete standstill following the collapse of approximately 70 metres of the highway between Sonprayag and Gauri Kund, triggered by a massive landslide. Persistent rainfall coupled with ongoing landslides has blocked the road with clearance efforts facing major setbacks due to inclement weather.

Thousands of devotees have been stranded at Gauri Kund and Sonprayag since yesterday. Pilgrims returning from Kedarnath shrine remain stuck at Gauri Kund, while those intending to proceed towards the Dham are halted at Sonprayag. Official sources concede that the route may take at least two to three days to reopen, depending on weather conditions and the pace of restoration work.

The Sonprayag-Gauri Kund motor road has suffered closure at two critical points since yesterday, as continuous rains batter Rudraprayag district for the third consecutive day. Traffic movement has come to a grinding halt, severely impacting the Yatra.

The official sources shared that a stretch of nearly 70 metres near Gauri Kund has been entirely washed away, and ongoing rockfalls from the surrounding hills are preventing clearance of the motor road. However, they also add that rescue and movement operations are underway with support from SDRF, aiming to shift stranded pilgrims from Gauri Kund to Sonprayag via alternate walking paths. But an immediate resumption of traffic appears unlikely at present.

Superintendent of Police, Rudraprayag, Akshay Pradad Konde, shared with the media that continuous rainfall has led to boulders, stones, and debris obstructing the road from Gauri Kund to Sonprayag, a distance of approximately 1.5 kilometres, since last evening, paralysing vehicular movement. A separate 50 to 70-metre stretch between Munkatiya and Gauri Kund, which was damaged extensively yesterday evening, and even the alternative pedestrian route is now broken. It is estimated that the route will require at least two to three days to be made operational again.

Konde has urged the pilgrims planning to visit Kedarnath Dham to temporarily defer their plans and consider other religious destinations over the next few days. Updates regarding the reopening of the Kedarnath Highway will be disseminated through the official social media handles of Rudraprayag Police. Meanwhile, coordinated efforts involving SDRF and NDRF teams are underway to evacuate stranded pilgrims. Teams are exploring viable pedestrian paths through the forested terrain, and once a safe route is identified, the evacuation from Gauri Kund to Sonprayag will be executed accordingly.