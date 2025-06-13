Dhami expresses shock and grief over plane crash in Ahmedabad

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Jun: An Air India plane crashed today in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with rescue operations currently underway. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was reportedly among the 242 passengers on board the aircraft. Initial reports indicate multiple fatalities. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his profound sorrow over the Ahmedabad plane crash.

Regarding the incident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami posted on his X Account that the news was extremely saddening and painful. He also asserted that relief and rescue efforts are ongoing on a war footing. Dhami also prayed for the well-being of the passengers.

BJP has also postponed all its scheduled programmes in the wake of this tragedy. According to preliminary information, a total of 242 people were on the flight, including 169 Indian nationals. Additionally, there were 53 British, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese citizens. It is also being reported that the Air India aircraft crashed into a building. Rescue operations are continuing.