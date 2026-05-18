Dhami hands over Rs 10 lakh aid to family of Somendra Bohra

Garhwal Post Bureau

CHAMPAWAT, 16 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of Champawat resident Somendra Singh Bohra and met his family to offer condolences. Praying for peace to the departed soul, he assured the bereaved family of all possible support. During his visit, he handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance to Somendra’s father, Gopal Singh Bohra.

It is noteworthy that last month on April 18, Somendra Singh Bohra had succumbed to injuries sustained in a tragic accident, leading to his untimely death.