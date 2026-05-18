St Thomas’ College hosts 110th Annual Speech & Prize Day

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 16 May: St Thomas ’ College , proudly celebrated its 110th Annual Speech and Prize Day on Saturday, marking one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the school calendar.

The Chief Guests for the occasion were Sharad Sachan, IPS (Retd), Inspector General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, and Anuradha Sachan, who were warmly welcomed by Principal. RV Gardner, ex-MLA, and introduced to the distinguished faculty of the College .

The programme commenced with a solemn Academic Procession, featuring the teaching staff in their traditional academic gowns. Prizes were then awarded to students in recognition of their exceptional achievements in academics, sports, and extra-curricular activities.

The ceremony was graced by an esteemed audience, including parents and notable guests such as Ashok Verma, Vice-President Other Backward Class Council & State Minister, Govt. of Uttarakhand, PS Kalra, Ashok Singh, Gp Capt Abhijeet Singh, MKP Singh, Rakesh Tyagi, and Col RK Manucha & Ratna Manucha, among others.

A highlight of the day was the variety entertainment programme, which showcased the vibrant talents of the students. The Junior School English play “HAIRSPRAY” and the Senior School Hindi play captivated the audience and received resounding appreciation. Adding a special touch, the staff of St Thomas ’ College presented a soulful rendition of “By The Rivers of Babylon”.

In his address, Chief Guest Sharad Sachan commended the prize winners for their dedication and achievements, while congratulating the Principal, staff, and students for orchestrating a well-coordinated and memorable celebration. He praised the discipline, talent, and spirit of the Thomasian community.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Principal Gardner expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Guest for his gracious presence and to the parents for their unwavering support in nurturing students and contributing to the school’s mission of shaping responsible, well-rounded individuals.