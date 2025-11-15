Dhami inaugurates Jauljibi Mela & unveils infrastructure projects

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pithoragarh, 14 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the historic Jauljibi Mela, held at the confluence of the Kali and Gori rivers on the India-Nepal border in Jauljibi, here, today. On this occasion, the CM also announced a series of infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening connectivity and promoting regional development.

The announcements include the construction of a road from Jhaludi to Palyati in Hoopli village under the Munsyari Development Block, development of the Bagicha to Dharchula Kot trekking route, and improvements to the Mela ground. A track route will be built from Paya Pauhri village to Nalalekh Shiv Mandir, and a connecting road from Kalapani to Dashrath Parvat Kund under Munsyari Development Block will also be taken up. Internal cement concrete roads will be laid in Suring village, and an RCC culvert with a connecting road will be constructed at Simgarh River Bhaisakot. Additionally, a Sainik Vishram Bhawan will be established in Dharchula.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Dhami observed that the Jauljibi Mela is a symbol of the centuries-old cultural, economic, and traditional friendship between India and Nepal. He emphasised that the fair is not merely an event but a reflection of the deep-rooted ties and socio-economic harmony shared by the two nations. Recalling his childhood visits to the fair, he expressed personal attachment to the occasion.

The CM also noted that the bilateral friendship has grown stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Referring to the Silver Jubilee of Uttarakhand, he reminded the gathering of the Prime Minister’s call to initiate a One District-One Fair programme, under which each district’s major fair would receive special support to enhance its cultural and economic relevance.

Reaffirming the State Government’s commitment to holistic development in Pithoragarh district, the Dhami shared that a medical college is currently under construction in Pithoragarh at a cost exceeding Rs 750 crores. A modern multipurpose hall has already been built at the sports college at a cost of over Rs 34 crores. He further announced that a grand stadium, estimated at Rs 28 crores, will soon be constructed in Berinag Development Block. A 50-bed Critical Care Block is also being developed at Pithoragarh Medical College at a cost of approximately Rs 21 crores. New bus stations are being built in Askot, Gangolihat, and Dharchula at a cost of Rs 25 crores, along with the establishment of a Roadways Workshop in Pithoragarh.

The CM also shared that road construction works under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) are progressing swiftly in the region, with an investment of over Rs 327 crores. To further improve connectivity, the expansion of Naini Saini Airport is underway, with Rs 450 crores sanctioned and the land acquisition process in progress.

He claimed that the state government is actively supporting youth through employment and self-employment initiatives. Recruitment processes are now being conducted transparently to enable young people to secure government jobs based on merit and dedication.

Earlier in the day, the CM had participated in the Rashtriya Ekta Pad Yatra (National Integration Foot March). Present on the occasion were MLA Harish Dhami, MLA Bishan Singh Chuphal and BJP District President Girish Bisht amongst others.