Gov holds ‘Amrit Peedhi Samvad’ with children at Raj Bhavan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 Nov: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) interacted with children at the “Amrit Peedhi Samvad” programme organised at Raj Bhavan, here, on the occasion of Children’s Day, today. Extending his greetings to all children, the Governor encouraged them to dream big and move forward with dedication and hard work. Addressing the gathering, he said that children are the symbols of the nation’s hope, aspirations, and energy.

The Governor said that the day was one of great joy and pride for him, as he was interacting with the generation that will serve as the backbone in building a developed India in the Amrit Kaal. He emphasised that the future of India rests upon the dreams, efforts, and values of the younger generation.

The Governor urged the children to move ahead in the fields of education, innovation, creativity, and technology. He noted that the present era is an age of science, artificial intelligence, and digital technology, and therefore children must begin learning new technologies from now in order to prepare themselves for the challenges of the future.

The Governor added that, even at a young age, great achievements are possible. The courage of icons like Rani Lakshmibai and Chandrashekhar Azad, and the accomplishments of today’s young scientists and sportspersons, stand as strong evidence of the extraordinary potential that youth possess. He extended his heartfelt wishes to all children for a bright and successful future.