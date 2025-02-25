Dhami interacts with local residents in Hanol during morning walk

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Feb: During his two-day visit to Jaunsar Bawar, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today met local residents in Hanol in Dehradun district during his morning walk. The CM also gathered feedback on various government schemes from the community. Additionally, he extended his best wishes to school-going girls for their upcoming examinations.

On this occasion, Dhami also held detailed discussions with officials regarding the master plan for the redevelopment of the Mahasu Devta Temple area. He instructed them to expedite the work to ensure timely completion.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preserving and promoting the cultural and religious identity of Jaunsar Bawar. He emphasised that various schemes are being effectively implemented to ensure the development and welfare of the people in the region.