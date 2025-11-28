Dhami interacts with locals in Nainital, reviews beautification work at Naina Devi temple

Garhwal Post Bureau

Nainital, 27 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with local citizens, tourists, and schoolchildren during his morning walk in Nainital this morning and engaged in friendly conversations with those he met along the way. He also paused to enjoy tea at the shop of local vendor Bharat, sharing a light moment with the public.

Following this, the CM inspected the ongoing beautification works at the Naina Devi Temple complex, which are being undertaken under the Manas Khand Mission. He stated that a sum of Rs 11 crores has been sanctioned to give the temple a grander and more attractive appearance. He noted that several important works are progressing swiftly under the project.

Dhami also reviewed updates from the officials regarding other development works under the Manas Khand Mission, including the improvement of the DSA Ground and landslide protection measures at Baliya Nala and Thandi Sadak. He further issued firm instructions to the departments concerned to expedite the completion of these projects without delay.

District BJP President Pratap Singh Bisht, District Magistrate Lalit Mohan Rayal, SSP Manjunath TC and various other senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection.