Dhami lauds CSCs as drivers of Uttarakhand’s digital progress

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the CSC (Common Service Centre) Day–2025 celebrations held at the IRDT Auditorium, here today. On this occasion, he also felicitated the individuals for exemplary contributions to the CSC ecosystem through the CSC VLE Award.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the CM noted that CSCs have emerged as powerful symbols of digital transformation reaching every corner of the country. He remarked that these centres are not merely administrative touchpoints but are repositories of public trust that reflect people’s aspirations. Through CSCs, urban-level services are now being extended to rural areas with a single click, and Gram Panchayats are also steadily evolving into digital panchayats. He stressed that the importance of CSCs becomes even more crucial in a geographically challenging state like Uttarakhand, where digital access plays a transformative role.

Dhami further stated that CSC operators are playing a vital role in simplifying life at the grassroots level and are actively shaping the future of villages. Beyond delivering digital services to households, CSCs have emerged as sources of employment and entrepreneurship in society. He reminded that more than 13,000 CSCs are currently functioning in Uttarakhand, facilitating tasks such as UCC registration, certificate issuance, and digital transactions. He also underscored the state’s commitment to cultivating a science-driven knowledge economy.

The CM also acknowledged the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in conceptualising Digital India, which he said, is now being realised across the nation. He emphasised that the digital revolution reflects the government’s clarity of policy and intent, and has permeated every village, positioning India as the leader in global digital transactions. He cited that even the smallest shops across the country now employ digital payment modes.

Referring to emerging technologies, the CM also reminded that innovations such as Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing are being actively promoted under the Digital India campaign. The state government, he asserted, continues to encourage digital growth and innovation. Numerous government services have been streamlined through online platforms as part of e-governance reforms. Initiatives such as e-tourism are enabling seamless online bookings, while data analytics and satellite imagery are being harnessed for weather forecasting and climate change assessments.

Among those present on the occasion included MLAs Khajan Das and Umesh Sharma Kau, Bhagwan Patil, Krishna Kumar Singh, and Ashwini Kumar.