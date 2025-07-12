CO Premnagar reviews staff readiness, distributes rain gear

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Jul: In a step towards strengthening internal coordination and ensuring readiness for the upcoming Panchayat elections, the Circle Officer (CO), Premnagar, convened a comprehensive staff conference at the Premnagar Police Station here on Thursday.

The CO addressed the gathering of police and home guard personnel, acknowledging their contributions and boosting morale by felicitating those who have demonstrated exceptional performance. As monsoon conditions intensify, raincoats and umbrellas were distributed among officers deployed on traffic and field duties to ensure their comfort and efficiency.

Emphasising the importance of law and order in the lead-up to local elections, the CO instructed officers to maintain a vigilant eye on suspicious elements. Clear directives were given to take preventive action against habitual offenders and initiate challans where required. Officials were also tasked with intensifying checks at locations suspected of illegal liquor trade and narcotics activity.

In addition, the CO stressed timely verification of outsiders and ordered a strict timeline for the disposal of long-pending investigations and public complaints. CCTNS-assigned staff were directed to ensure all updates and entries across official police portals are made without delay.

The SSP had earlier instructed all Circle Officers and Station House Officers across the district to hold similar conferences to address internal issues, track investigative progress, and gear up for the electoral period with heightened alertness.