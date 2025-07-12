Mussoorie experiences heavy rain, relief in evening

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 11 Jul: Heavy rains continued throughout the day in Mussoorie, today, due to which life was affected for some time. But, by evening, the clouds cleared and the weather suddenly took a turn. The weather became pleasant amidst the cool breeze and the hide and seek of the clouds. The clear sky after the rain and the mountains covered with greenery presented such a captivating view that the faces of the tourists lit up.

Hundreds of tourists from India and abroad were seen enjoying the weather at major places like Mall Road, Camel’s Back Road and Gun Hill. Many people reached the tea and pakora shops, dressed in raincoats, and carrying umbrellas, where the fun of the weather was doubled with hot snacks and sips of tea. This weather was no less than a gift for the local people too. After the humidity and heavy rains of the past few days, today’s evening brought relief to everyone.

Businesses are hopeful that if the weather remains like this in the coming weekend, the tourist crowd will increase further, which will bring back the liveliness in the markets. Rajat Gupta, a tourist from Delhi, said, they were a little troubled by the rain, but the evening weather became so beautiful that all the tiredness vanished.

However, in view of the heavy rains, the district administration and the disaster management department have appealed to the tourists to be cautious while traveling in the hilly areas. There have also been reports of light landslides at some places, but there has been no major damage.