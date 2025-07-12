Peace Offer

For the first time since all out war was launched by Israel against Hamas, a suggestion has been made that is implementable and could bring about an end to hostilities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that permanent peace is possible if Hamas agrees to disarm and, also, return the hostages it continues to hold. It will still be difficult to bring about because, Hamas without arms would basically cease to exist – as hostility against Israel is its raison d’etre. It would also require a complete transformation in whatever internal politics exists in Palestine. Also, the expansion of Israeli settlements, which basically keeps the Palestinians alienated and distrustful, would need to stop.

While the goal of forming a Palestinian state may still remain distant, it is a fact that there was, earlier, a working relationship with Israel. This allowed Palestinians to work in Israel and benefit from the growing economy. Unfortunately, this balance was destroyed by the boost given to fundamentalist groups like Hamas by external forces such as Iran. It will be difficult to return to that arrangement, but a beginning can be made through a genuine ceasefire. Unfortunately, there is no way the Palestinians can persuade Hamas to accept the deal, unless the organisation, itself, realises that continuing down the present road will not only increase the suffering of the people, but lead to its own annihilation.

This is the time for all the neighbouring countries, the Islamic nations and, particularly, Iran to apply pressure on Hamas to take the deal. A lesson needs to be learned from the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict that continues without reason causing tremendous loss, both, in terms of lives and the respective economies. Israel may even be persuaded to accept the presence of a peacekeeping force comprising soldiers from non-aligned and neutral nations.

Israel is very likely inclined to a peace deal at the present because of the unpredictable behaviour of US President Donald Trump, who changes his strategy on an almost daily basis. Without US backing, Israel will find it very difficult to continue with its present level of aggression. Even its staunchest supporters around the world are finding it difficult to do so in the face of the horrific suffering of Palestinian citizens. The Israeli PM’s offer under the present circumstances is the best deal possible, which if missed could lead to even greater grief all around.