Dhami, Nadda participate in lecture series

By Our Staff Reporter

HARIDWAR, 26 August: A program titled ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ was organized by Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya at Gayatri Kunj, Haridwar on Sunday. During this, the CM released several books, including the Vietnamese language publication ‘Samasyayen Aaj Ki, Samadhan Kal Ke’ and ‘Main Kya Hoon’ written by Pandit Ram Sharma Acharya, a research paper based on Ayurveda and a book based on Centre for Yagya Research.

The Chief Minister and BJP National President offered prayers at the Mahakal temple located on the Dev Sanskrit University campus, after which they offered floral tributes at the Shaurya wall and planted saplings on the campus.

Dhami, while saluting Pandit Ram Sharma Acharya, a proven seeker of Mother Gayatri, founder of Vichar Kranti Abhiyan, Vedmurti Taponishtha, said that the seed planted by him has taken the shape of a banyan tree today and has spread knowledge and wisdom to innumerable people of the world and given the shadow of sanskar. He welcomed the National President on behalf of all the people of the state on his visit to Uttarakhand. He said that the guidance of JP Nadda will give us energy. There have been very few people in history who have done the work of changing the lives of crores of people with their thoughts.

Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the whole life of the most revered Pandit Ram Sharma Acharya was devoted to the cultural revival of India. By giving the mantra of “Hum Badlenge-Yug Badlega”, the generations to come will always be indebted to him for the pious work he did to bring public awareness into society. From establishing Mata Gayatri and Yajna in every house and redefining Sanatan culture to spiritual practice, education, self-reliance, women empowerment, conservation of manpower and organizing youth, today the work is being done following the principles of Acharya.

CM Dhami said that this world-famous education center in the form of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya is doing a unique job of imparting job-oriented education based on moral values. In the future, this institute will continue to guide the youth in the same way. The chairmanship of G-20 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a responsibility for India, which is a measure of the world’s trust in India. As we strive for our progress, we also envision global progress. It is a matter of pride for every Indian to preside over the G-20 during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. The theme of G-20 is also ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, which is based on the principle ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ given to the world by Indian culture, which means ‘the whole world is one family’.

The CM said that we have been living the spirit of universal brotherhood through the mantra of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ for centuries. India’s mythological heritage, faith and intellectualism are being projected under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The theme of G-20 represents the cultural heritage of India. The purpose of the G-20 is to bring the world together while respecting diversity. Today, different countries and scholars of the world are once again studying India and our cultural heritage.

BJP National President Nadda said in his address that this institution, run as per the thinking of Pandit Ram Sharma Acharya, is working to take the country forward through spiritual development and culture. With the coordination of Yoga, Ayurveda, technology, research and science, Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya is continuously progressing in the field of research. This research is very important for humanity. He said that education begins with learning values. Education serves the purpose of finding a meaningful path in a civilized life.

Nadda said that health services have expanded in India today. Work is also being done on Ayurveda medicine. The vision of a self-reliant India can be fulfilled only through self-reliant villages. For this, the whole world will have to work together. He said that Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya is working on various topics like women empowerment, drug addiction, environment, cleanliness and tree plantation. Change can be brought in society and the country only through the thoughts of the individuals. He said that under the leadership of Modi, the work of developing the country and beautifying the heritage is being done. India proved the value of the slogan Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam in front of the world through G-20.

During this program, Chancellor Dr Pranav Pandya, Vice Chancellor Chinmay Pandya, BJP State Incharge Dushyant Kumar Gautam, MP Rekha Verma, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, State General Secretary Organization Ajay Kumar, MP Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, MLA Madan Kaushik, Pradeep Batra and others were present.