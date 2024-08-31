Dhami promises development of Kanguda Nagraj Temple area for tourism

CM participates in consecration of Kanguda Nagraj Temple in Tehri

By Our Staff Reporter

Tehri, 30 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the Kanguda Nagraj temple complex in Tehri district and participated in the Kanguda Nagraj Temple Restoration Jagran Ceremony held today. The Chief Minister took the parikrama of the temple and offered prayers at the temple and sought blessings and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state. During this, the Chief Minister also planted a sapling in the temple premises under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

On this occasion, Dhami greeted the gathering for the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Kanguda Nagraj in the newly constructed temple and wished for the fulfilment of the wishes of all the people of the state. He observed that he is fortunate to be coming to this revered land for the second time. He said that the promise made to develop Kanguda in tourism and religious form will be fulfilled soon. For this, the DPR of about Rs 2 crores provided by the district administration would be approved soon. The Chief Minister said that the development of the area will be done by making a master plan. The master plan will include construction of a modern guest house in the temple premises, construction of drinking water storage tank of 30 thousand litres capacity, tin shed along the access road up to the temple premises, and high mask lights. He added that the state government is committed to taking the religious and cultural development of Devbhoomi to new heights. The double engine government has provided financial approval in various schemes for the development of Dhanolti area.

On this occasion, the people of the area submitted a memorandum of demands regarding the development of the area to the Chief Minister, on which the Chief Minister assured that positive action would be taken after examining the demands. The Chief Minister said that many proposals have been received including the demand for Chham-Baldogi Suspension bridge. A report has been asked to be prepared for Chham-Baldogi suspension bridge.

Dhanaulti MLA Pritam Singh Panwar said that for the overall development of the state, work is being done rapidly in every field under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Works like introducing 10 percent horizontal reservation in government jobs to statehood agitationists or their dependants, strict anti-cheating law have been brought to bring transparency in government jobs. The state government has also approved the Sankri-Barnoli motorway, work on which has also started, along with this, approval was given for widening on Jwarana-Bangiyal motorway and said to work on other roads. He proposed to the Chief Minister to include Gangadi and Figwal community in the OBC Central Reservation List.

On this occasion MLA, Rajpur, Khajan Das, State General Secretary BJP Aditya Kothari, District President BJP Rajesh Nautiyal, National Vice President, Yuva Morcha, Neha Joshi, District OBC President Sanjay Negi and Vice President Rajesh Nautiyal, Mandal President Ramchandra Khanduri, Temple Committee President Dilbar Singh Rawat, District Magistrate, Tehri, Mayur Dixit, SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar were among those present.