DIS (City Campus) wins Overall Trophy in ‘2nd Inter School Hindi Debate Competition’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 29 Aug: The Doon Girls’ School organised the 2nd Inter School Hindi Debate Competition in Category A for classes VII & VIII and Category B for classes IX to X, here, today.

As many as 22 renowned schools of Dehradun keenly contested. The children received a resounding applause for their performances by the audience.

The judges for the competition were V Jugran, Monika Sharma, Paras Gupta and Sujata Paul. They too addressed the participants with some words of encouragement.

At the end of the competition, the judges gave away the certificates and prizes to the winners.

The best speakers in Category A were Navya Joshi (St Joseph’s Academy), Prakriti Chauhan (DAV Public School) and Sudhyati (Doon International School). The best speakers in Category B were Shivanshi (Doon International School) and

Samridhi Kukreti (DAV Public School).

Doon International School bagged the first position with 303 points. The team included Vismaya, Shivanshi, Eva Pandey and Sudhyati.

The Doon Girls’ School secured second position with 283 points and the team comprised Gaurangi Rastogi, Saima Arora, Saumya Jha and Lavanya Vishal Patel.

DAV Public School secured third position with 116.5 points and its team included Vidit Painuly, Samriddhi Kukreti, Prakriti Chauhan and Ananya Panwar.

The replica of the Running Trophy was presented to the team of The Doon School who were the winners in 2023.

