National Sports Day Football Tournament held at SRHU

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 29 Aug: On the occasion of National Sports Day, a two-day inter-college football competition was organised at Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Jolly Grant. The MBBS students of the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) secured victory in the boys’ category. The matches for the girls’ category will be held on 30 August.

There was tremendous enthusiasm among the students for the competition. Teams from various colleges of the university participated in the event. The first match of the tournament was played between the Himalayan School of Science and Technology (HSST) and the Himalayan School of Yoga Sciences (HSYS). HSST won, 1-0.

The second match was between the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) and the Himalayan School of Pharmaceutical Sciences (HSPS), with HIMS winning decisively by 4-0.

The third match saw tough competition between the Himalayan School of Management Studies (HSMS) and the Himalayan School of Biosciences (HSBS). HSMS emerged victorious with a 3-0 score.

The first semi-final was played between the Himalayan College of Nursing (HCN) and the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS). HIMS won by 2-0. The second semi-final was between HSST and HSMS, which ended in a draw, leading to a penalty shootout. HSMS won by 4-1.

In the final clash, both HIMS and HSMS teams displayed impressive performances, but ultimately, HIMS claimed the title with a 1-0 victory. Dr Vineet Mehrotra stated that the matches for the girls’ category will be held on 30 August. The competition was supported by Krishna Uniyal and Praneeta Raj Bamarada.