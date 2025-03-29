Dhami urges media not to continuously speculate on cabinet reshuffle

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 27 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in an event in Doon Medical College in Patel Nagar here today where he also spoke to the media on the sidelines and tried to clear the air on the expected cabinet reshuffle in the state. He claimed that that his government is working strictly as per its agenda, prioritising the state’s overall development.

Addressing recent political speculation, the CM stressed that issues concerning the public should take precedence over political gossip, ensuring that citizens receive accurate and meaningful information. He appealed to media persons not to indulge in continuous speculation over the cabinet reshuffle. He asserted that the cabinet expansion would happen at the right time and that the media would also be informed about it and invited to the event.

Dhami also acknowledged the significant role of the media in Uttarakhand’s governance and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to press freedom. However, he expressed concern over the spread of unverified news, stating that baseless reports undermine journalistic credibility. He urged that the media should engage in responsible journalism to maintain its trustworthiness.

Dhami reiterated that his government remains focused on key developmental priorities, including youth employment, women’s safety, educational reforms, and boosting the tourism sector, an area that has seen significant growth with initiatives like the ‘Vibrant Village Programme’ and enhanced infrastructure for Char Dham Yatra 2025.

His statement comes amid growing speculation about an imminent cabinet expansion in Uttarakhand. Over the past few days, several media reports had claimed that a major cabinet reshuffle was on the cards, with the possible exit of some existing ministers and inclusion of new faces in the state cabinet. However, the CM’s remarks indicate that the government may not be in any undue hurry to go for cabinet expansion over next few days. The CM’s remarks should particularly put to rest speculation about a major cabinet reshuffle or exit of some existing ministers from the cabinet. A section of the media had been claiming that at least three to four existing cabinet ministers might have to make way for new ministers.

Political analysts have been however discounting this possibility, reminding that at the time when the government is unable to find faces even to fill the existing vacancies, speculation regarding exclusion of certain existing ministers from the cabinet appears to be untenable. They also remind that the chief ministers from BJP have found it challenging to fill up all the vacancies and have preferred to keep some vacancies in order to keep the options open.