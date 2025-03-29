Truck falls into ditch, 3 injured

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 27 Mar: A truck fell into a ditch near Gazi Bend on the Mussoorie-Dehradun Road this morning. Three people travelling in the truck were seriously injured. With the help of local people and police, the driver and two others were taken out of the ditch and sent to the sub-district hospital by 108 ambulance, where the doctors referred all the three to a higher centre after giving first aid.

Police said that the truck loaded with cement bags went out of control at the turn of Gazi Bend and broke the parapet on the side of the road and fell into the ditch. The injured have been identified as driver Mohammad Danish (age 26 years), resident of Harijan Colony, Chhutmalpur, Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Rajesh (age 45 years), resident of village Bharati, Post Office Bharati, Thana Simar, District Darbhanga, Bihar, currently Sabzi Mandi, Niranjanpur, Patel Nagar, and Vinay Yadav (age 40 years), resident of Lohia Nagar, Brahmapuri, Sabzi Mandi, Niranjanpur, Patel Nagar. The incident is being investigated. The families of the injured have been informed about the incident.