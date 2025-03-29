‘Student Parliament 2025’ held at Bhararisain

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Gairsain, 27 Mar: A ‘Student Parliament 2025’ was successfully organised under the aegis of the International Institute for Parliamentary Studies, Research, and Training in the summer capital of Uttarakhand, Gairsain, on 26 March. As part of this two-day event, the institute arranged a bonfire for students within the Assembly complex.

The rhythmic beats of traditional Dhol-Damau resonated through the air, creating a musical ambiance. Students danced to the tunes of Uttarakhand’s folk songs, expressing their deep devotion to their culture. The Student Parliament 2025 was not only an educational experience but also a remarkable cultural celebration.

The programme’s nodal officer, Professor Dr VN Khali from PG College, Karnaprayag, stated, “This event not only provides a platform for youth to connect with democratic processes but also strengthens their bond with their folk traditions. Seeing this enthusiasm and energy assures us that Uttarakhand’s young generation will stay rooted in their heritage while shaping a bright future.”

Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan expressed her happiness that all students attending the Student Parliament were satisfied with the arrangements and their stay within the premises. Additionally, Vice-Chancellor of Sridev Suman University, NK Joshi, praised the performances by students from various colleges and extended his best wishes for their future. He also thanked the Assembly Speaker for supporting such an enriching event.