Gov focuses on encouraging research in meet with VCs

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 27 Mar: Chancellor and Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) held a meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of state universities at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday. During the meeting, the Governor discussed various subjects, including research initiatives under the “One University, One Research” concept.

The Governor emphasised the importance of research and patenting in universities, directing all institutions to maintain a continuous focus on research activities. Expressing satisfaction with the ongoing research projects, he stated that preparations for the next research work should begin before the completion of the current one. He highlighted that a research-based education system plays a crucial role in a nation’s development and stressed the need to increase the budget allocation for research activities in universities. He also encouraged universities to share their achievements and research findings widely, ensuring that the benefits of these studies contribute to public welfare.

Additionally, the Governor instructed the initiation of an annual “Chancellor’s Trophy”, an inter-university sports competition in the state. He stated that such events would promote competitive spirit among students, increase their interest in sports, and maximise the utilisation of sports infrastructure developed for the recent National Games held in the state. He also directed that popular sports should be included in the Chancellor’s Trophy to encourage wider participation.

The Governor urged universities to make continuous efforts to secure UGC grants under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act. He also stressed the importance of integrating modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Robotics into university curricula. During the meeting, he discussed the challenges faced by universities and potential solutions for their resolution.

On this occasion, the Governor also released the second volume of the book “Vatayana: The Life Journey of a Nationalist Sikh” at Raj Bhavan. This book is based on his life journey, with the first volume already published earlier. Congratulating the authors, he remarked that literature and creative writing require patience and discipline, much like a spiritual practice. He expressed hope that the book would inspire readers to embrace Indian culture, military values, and the spirit of national service.

Present at the event were Governor’s Secretary Ravinath Raman, Secretary Deepak Kumar, Secretary Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha, and Vice-Chancellors from various universities. These included Prof Manmohan Singh Chauhan (GB Pant University of Agriculture & Technology); Prof Dinesh Chandra Shastri (Sanskrit University); Prof Satpal Singh Bisht (Soban Singh Jeena University, Almora); Prof Arun Kumar Tripathi (Uttarakhand Ayurved University); Prof Surekha Dangwal (Doon University); Prof NK Joshi (Sridev Suman Uttarakhand University); Prof Omkar Singh (Uttarakhand Technical University & HNB Uttarakhand Medical Education University); Prof Parvinder Kaushal (Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Uttarakhand University of Horticulture & Forestry, Bharsar); Prof OPS Negi (Uttarakhand Open University).

Additionally, Deputy Secretary Swati S Bhadauria, Deputy Secretary Dr Anand Srivastava, faculty members, and other officials were also present at the event.