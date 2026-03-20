Dhami visits AIIMS as Satpal Maharaj is hospitalised

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rishikesh (Dehradun), 19 Mar: Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, after his health suddenly deteriorated last evening. However, according to the officials, his condition is presently stable and he is under close medical supervision. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today visited the hospital to enquire about his health and review the treatment being provided.

According to information received from the minister’s office, Satpal Maharaj complained of high blood sugar levels along with breathing difficulty, following which he was rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention. Considering his condition, the doctors decided to admit him for a detailed examination and monitoring. Since his admission, a team of doctors at AIIMS Rishikesh has been continuously observing his health parameters and carrying out necessary investigations and the treatment.

The officials stated that the minister’s condition is currently stable and within normal parameters. However, as a precautionary measure, doctors have advised that he remain under observation in the hospital for a few more days to ensure complete recovery and to prevent any complications.

The doctors at AIIMS Rishikesh informed the media that comprehensive tests are being conducted and his vital parameters are being monitored regularly. The medical team is maintaining close watch on his condition to ensure timely intervention in case of any changes in health status.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami reached AIIMS Rishikesh and enquired about the minister’s health. He also interacted with the doctors and obtained detailed information regarding his condition and the course of treatment being administered. The CM also directed the hospital administration to ensure that there is no negligence in treatment and that the best possible medical facilities are provided.

Dhami further expressed his wishes for the speedy recovery of Maharaj and emphasised that all necessary care should be extended to him. Sources indicated that although there has been improvement in his condition, the doctors have recommended continued hospitalisation for a few more days until he recovers fully.