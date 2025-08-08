Dhami visits disaster hit Sainji Village, promises full support

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today undertook an on-site inspection of Sainji village in Pauri district, which has been severely affected by recent natural calamities. During his visit, he interacted with the disaster affected villagers, assessed the extent of damage, and assured the villagers that the state government stands firmly by their side in this hour of crisis. He instructed the District Magistrate, Pauri, to ensure that there is no shortfall in relief efforts and that all necessary assistance reaches the affected people without delay.

Prior to this, the CM also conducted an aerial survey of other disaster-hit areas, including Bankura in Thalisain tehsil, via helicopter. Dhami also visited Buransi village in Nautha, where he met both disaster-affected and other residents. During the interaction, he handed over relief cheques to five affected individuals from Buransi. In Sainji, he walked along the damaged paths to reach the homes of affected families and personally reviewed the destruction caused by the disaster. The villagers shared their concerns with the CM and expressed gratitude for the prompt relief measures initiated by the administration.

Consoling the victims, the CM emphasised that no one should feel abandoned during such times and reiterated that the entire state stands united with those affected. He directed the DM to expedite the rehabilitation and displacement process, stressing that villagers must first be relocated to safe areas after a thorough assessment of the damage caused by heavy rains. He instructed that adequate arrangements for electricity, drinking water, sanitation, medicines, and food supplies be ensured at all relief centres. Additionally, he also recommended a scientific survey to be conducted by the Wadia Institute to better understand the disaster’s impact.

Dhami also directed the Health Department to deploy mobile medical units in the affected villages to provide timely medical consultation and treatment, particularly for the elderly, pregnant women, children, and other vulnerable individuals. He emphasised the need for uninterrupted availability of essential medicines, first aid kits, and medical personnel in all disaster-affected areas.

Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat today expressed his appreciation of the CM’s swift response and proposed the formation of a dedicated committee for rehabilitation. He also recommended that priority assistance be extended to those whose homes and shops have been damaged. The District Administration informed the CM that a comprehensive list of affected families has been prepared and that the distribution of relief materials and financial aid is underway. The DM has assured that administrative teams are reaching every village and that no affected person will be left without support.

The cloudburst in the Pabau and Thalisain blocks resulted in multiple casualties and widespread destruction of homes, roads, and bridges.

CM Dhami, accompanied by officials and local leaders, instructed the administration to expedite rescue and relief operations. He assured the affected families of all possible assistance and said he was personally monitoring the situation from the ground.

The Pauri District Magistrate confirmed that teams have been working relentlessly since the incident to provide aid and support.

Tragically, two women — Bimla Devi and Asha Devi — lost their lives after being buried under debris in Burasi village of Pabau block.

A residential house and a cowshed were also destroyed, with reports indicating several cattle may still be trapped.

Multiple people remain missing following the cloudburst-triggered flash floods. An iron bridge was also washed away, cutting off access to several villages and further complicating relief efforts.

Earlier on Wednesday, following the incident, CM Dhami posted, “The sad news of damage due to heavy rainfall and some casualties has been received from Buransi and Bankura villages in Pauri district.”

“As soon as the information was received, rescue operations were conducted from three directions — Chaukhriyal, Pabau, and Thalisain — to reach the villages and provide all possible assistance to the people,” he added.