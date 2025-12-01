Dhami welcomes delegates at ABVP’s National Convention in Dehradun

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun , 29 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today welcomed delegates and volunteers from across the country who have arrived in Dehradun for the 71st National Convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ( ABVP ) at Gandhi Park. He was accompanied by senior Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj and several other local BJP leaders on this occasion.

On the second day of the convention, a special address was held on the theme “Indian Conception of Education: The Current Educational Landscape and Our Role,” in which the outgoing national president of ABVP , Prof Rajsharan Shahi, delivered the keynote speech. He underlined the importance of an education system rooted in Indian values while responding to contemporary academic and societal challenges.

Following the address, five parallel sessions were conducted on a wide range of contemporary issues. These included discussions on the Global Gen-Z movement and Indian youth, the impact of AI and ChatGPT on education, concerns related to Bangladeshi infiltration and current affairs, population imbalance and the goal of a developed India, and a detailed examination of Operation Sindoor and the shifting security scenario. The sessions witnessed active participation from the attending delegates, reflecting the convention’s emphasis on informed youth engagement with national issues.

The 71st National Conference of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ( ABVP ) is underway from 28 to 30 November at the ‘Bhagwan Birsa Munda Nagar’, set up at the Parade Ground in Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand. A 4.5 km grand Shobhayatra was taken out from the conference venue to Darshanlal Chowk. With the participation of over 1500 students representing all states of the country, the procession truly showcased a ‘Mini India’. The youth-filled streets were greeted enthusiastically by the citizens of Devbhoomi, who raised spirited chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai!”

Later, the Shobhayatra presented the majestic spirit of India’s diversity in unity through the theme ‘Different Languages–Different Attires, Yet One Nation’. Students from various educational campuses across the country showcased the cultural richness of India based on its geographical diversity, offering a vivid glimpse of the nation’s civilisational depth. The vibrant chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “_Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Bharat Mata ek humari_” reverberated throughout the streets of Dev Bhoomi.

The procession concluded after passing through Parade Ground, Survey Chowk, BHEL Chowk, Ashley Chowk and Clock Tower, culminating at Darshanlal Chowk, where an open conference was held. Under the leadership of ABVP National General Secretary Dr. Virendra Singh Solanki, student leaders from different regions of the country addressed key issues including Bangladeshi infiltration, education, scholarships, social concerns, Operation Sindoor, and youth-centric topics.