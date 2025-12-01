Truck driver killed, cleaner critical in Highway collision near Shyampur

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 29 Nov: A fatal head-on collision between two trucks on the Haridwar-Najibabad Highway in the Shyampur police station area late last night claimed the life of a truck driver and left his cleaner critically injured. The injured cleaner was rushed to the District Hospital and later referred to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment. The force of the collision was so intense that the front portions of both vehicles were completely mangled. Police reached the spot promptly, took the deceased driver’s body into custody, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

According to police, the accident occurred in front of the Chandi Devi Ropeway when the two trucks collided head-on, resulting in extensive damage to both vehicles. The driver and his cleaner were trapped inside and sustained severe injuries. The Shyampur police team extricated them from the wreckage and transported them by ambulance to the District Hospital, where the driver was declared dead by doctors. The cleaner, in a critical condition, was referred to a higher medical centre for further treatment. The deceased driver has been identified as Monti, 21, a resident of Himachal.

Station House Officer Manoj Sharma stated that the collision involved a truck and a Tata 407. He confirmed that one driver died while his cleaner was injured. The body has been placed in the hospital mortuary, and the family of the deceased has been informed. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

The collision also triggered a massive traffic jam on the Haridwar-Najibabad Highway, leaving the vehicles stranded for several hours. Police deployed a JCB machine to remove the damaged vehicles from the road and worked to restore traffic movement. Sharma confirmed that the police team managed to clear the jam and normal traffic flow was resumed shortly thereafter.