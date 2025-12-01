Pickup vehicle falls into gorge in Kalsi, 1 dead, 2 injured

Garhwal Post Bureau

Vikasnagar (Dehradun), 29 Nov: A tragic road accident occurred in the Kalsi area of Dehradun district late last night, when a pickup vehicle went out of control and plunged nearly 100 metres into a deep gorge on the Haripur Koti-Ichhadi motor road near the Chhibro Power House. Three people, including the driver, were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the mishap. One person died on the spot, while the other two sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital.

Kalsi Station House Officer Deepak Dhariwal stated that at around 7:51 a.m. this morning, the City Control Room received information about the accident. A police team from Kalsi Police Station, equipped with rescue gear, immediately reached the site, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was also informed. With the assistance of local residents, the police and SDRF teams launched a rescue operation. The rescuers descended into the gorge and brought all three occupants back to the road. By then, however, one had succumbed to his injuries, while the other two were sent to hospital for treatment.

On questioning one of the injured survivors, police learnt that the pickup, bearing registration number UK16CA3404, was transporting tomatoes from Gathan to Sonepat. Around midnight, the vehicle lost control and fell into the gorge. Due to the severity of their injuries and the late hour, the occupants were unable to inform anyone immediately.

The injured were taken to the Government Hospital in Kalsi with the help of a 108 ambulance. The deceased has been identified as Govind, 28, son of Jawahar, a resident of Buraila village. His body has been sent to Vikasnagar for post-mortem examination. The injured have been identified as Sunil, 28, son of Ramesh, a resident of Mindal village, and Naresh, 28, son of Fakira, a resident of Baila. Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident, though preliminary assessment indicates that high speed was the primary factor.