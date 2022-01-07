Dhanaulti witnesses snowfall amidst temperature drop

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 6 Jan: Mussoorie witnessed a sharp drop in temperature accompanied by fog and light rain throughout the day on Thursday. The weather became quite pleasant due to light snowfall in Dhanaulti near here.

Tourists visiting Mussoorie and Dhanaulti were full of enthusiasm following the snowfall. Local people, however, are suffering inconvenience due to the continuous fall in the temperature, particularly the working class.

The administration has prepared an action plan in view of the weather, so that the tourists do not face any kind of problem. A plan has also been prepared to enforce the Covid guidelines issued by the government.