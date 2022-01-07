Citizens need financial literacy: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Jan: Officers of the Indian Revenue Service called on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhawan, here, on Thursday.

The Governor held detailed discussions with the IRS officers regarding various aspects and challenges related to revenue in Uttarakhand.

He said that civic sense should be developed in the public towards tax payment. For this, every citizen should be financially literate as it was very important for the development of the country. The economy should be operated with the spirit of nationalism. The general public should have an understanding of the economy. Indigenous, local and rural products and crafts should be promoted. Awareness should be generated on micro financing in the hill areas of Uttarakhand.

The Governor said that an understanding of Mass Economy, Patriotic Economy and Political Economy should be developed among the people. He told the officers that he was impressed the most by the confidence and vitality of the hill women of Uttarakhand. More loans should be made available to them for self-employment as they could be trusted completely. Their loan repayment capacity is more than 200%. Women, girls and youth of the state should be also made literate in micro-financing. The economic empowerment of women would be real empowerment.

He told the IRS officers that a seminar on “Empowerment of Women in the State through Micro Financing” would be organised at Raj Bhawan very soon. Women belonging to self-help groups, self-employed women, various credit institutions, banks, master trainers and related departments would participate. He sought the cooperation of the IRS officers in making this seminar a success.