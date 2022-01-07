Mussoorie BJP protests against Punjab Govt

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 6 Jan: BJP workers held a protest today over the lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab. They demanded President’s rule with immediate effect. They raised slogans against the Channi Government and burnt it in effigy.

Mussoorie BJP President Mohan Petwal and General Secretary Kushal Rana said that the incident exposed the intentions of the Punjab Congress. They demanded that the Punjab Government should apologise to the Prime Minister soon and there should be a fair investigation into the matter. It indicated the fear in the Congress of PM Modi’s popularity.

