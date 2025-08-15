Dharali calamity destroyed livestock, 3 hectares of agriculture land

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun/ Uttarkashi, 13 Aug: The recent calamity in Dharali, situated in Uttarkashi district, has not only led to a tragic loss of life and property but has also dealt a severe blow to the livelihoods of local farmers. Many cattle have been buried under the debris, and standing crops have been destroyed, plunging the community into a deepening crisis with long-term implications for their sustenance.

The disaster has inflicted extensive damage on apple orchards and babugosha (a variety of pear) trees, along with the widespread cultivation of kidney beans (rajma), which forms a vital part of the region’s agrarian economy. This dual blow has not only disrupted local businesses but has also cast uncertainty over the future of farming in the area.

The government has been actively engaged in assessing the extent of the damage after the disaster. A preliminary survey conducted by the Agriculture Department reveals that agricultural land spanning at least 7.30 hectares in Uttarkashi district has been affected, of which 3.10 hectares lie within the Dharali region. This is besides a large number of houses, shops and hotels and homestays which have been destroyed in the flash floods there. The department estimates the total damage to agricultural assets in the district to be approximately Rs 7.18 crores.

The calamity has also caused substantial losses to livestock owners. According to the initial assessment by the Animal Husbandry Department, at least 25 to 30 animals have been buried under the debris, although the locals claim that the actual figure is much higher which can become clear on further collection of data. The loss of livestock has compounded the distress of farmers, many of whom rely on animal husbandry as a supplementary source of income.

Uttarkashi district, largely dependent on tourism, also relies heavily on agriculture and livestock for economic sustenance. In this context, the disaster has not only resulted in immediate loss but has triggered a broader livelihood crisis. A pressing concern is the disruption of transport routes, which has made it increasingly difficult to carry surviving crops to market, as several parts of the district remain cut off from main roads.

According to Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi, damage assessment in Dharali is underway. Based on the figures available so far, efforts are being made to extend relief to affected farmers, he claims. Some regions are also receiving assistance from the central government in accordance with crop damage reports. Simultaneously, ex gratia relief is being arranged for crops that were insured and have suffered damage.

The Animal Husbandry Department also claims to be continuing to gather data on livestock losses. As per preliminary data collection, at least 25 to 30 animals have perished in the disaster, with the possibility of further casualties emerging in the coming days. The government is also initiating measures to support livestock owners, aiming to mitigate the impact of this tragedy on their livelihoods.

Meanwhile, some video footage has gone viral today which claims that flash floods had occurred multiple times on 5 August, not just once as is being claimed by the authorities.

It may be recalled that a full week has passed since the massive debris flow disaster hit Dharali, but only a few bodies have been recovered so far. Meanwhile, the Uttarkashi district administration has today, a week later, released a list of 42 missing people. This number is expected to increase in the coming days.

According to the locals, lakhs of tonnes of debris from the Kheer Ganga River is now spread over the Dharali market. A large market has been completely buried under the debris. It is evident that with a market comprising 65 hotels, over 30 resorts and homestays, and numerous shops, everything has been razed to the ground under 25 to 30 feet, and in some places even 40 feet, of debris.

Amidst the massive destruction, the relief and rescue operations have been completed, but an even more difficult search operation now lies ahead. There are many bodies under the millions of tonnes of debris, but the army and SDRF are unable to find them, even with the help of heavy machinery and sniffer dogs. In this area, sniffer dogs have indicated the presence of human remains under the debris at more than 10 locations. However, when holes are dug at these spots, the bodies cannot be found. Moreover, it is difficult to dig in the marshy land. This is because large and heavy JCBs or Poclain machines cannot reach this area. Heavy machinery cannot be brought in due to the marshy ground. Even the SDRF and army personnel are finding it difficult to dig holes manually. Additionally, there are large boulders which cannot be removed with shovels or spades.