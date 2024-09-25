Dialogue held with DU students from Jaunsar Bawar

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Vikasnagar, 23 Sep: A dialogue programme was held with students from Jaunsar Bawar, Rawain, Jaunpur, and Himachal Pradesh, organised by Devbhumi Family and Jaunsar Bawar Student Association under the “Hamaro Muluk” initiative. Senior member of Lok Panchayat, Chand Sharma, was the chief guest and emphasised the unique culture, lifestyle, and traditions of the hills. He urged everyone to preserve their heritage and culture.

During the “Hamaro Muluk” event at Garhwal Sabha Bhavan, Delhi, Sharma stated that the students at Delhi University are poised to become prominent officials and entrepreneurs in various fields. He encouraged them to familiarise themselves with their culture, region, and the history of Jaunsar Bawar to stay connected to their roots. He highlighted the extraordinary aspects of Jaunsar Bawar’s culture, customs, cuisine, and interpersonal communication, urging the youth to take responsibility for preserving them.

Former information officer of the assembly and member of Lok Panchayat, Bharat Chauhan, pointed out that many external researchers are studying and writing about Jaunsar Bawar’s local culture and lifestyle. He stressed the importance of students choosing Jaunsar Bawar’s culture as their research topic to promote a better understanding of its realities.

Chauhan also advised students to set clear life goals, encouraging them to prepare for government jobs while also exploring self-employment opportunities.

On this occasion, Anil Singh Tomar, Chairman of SMR Tribal PG College, Sahaiya, mentioned the high expectations that the people of Jaunsar Bawar have from students at Delhi University, urging them to meet these expectations to help transform their region into an ideal one.

Present at the event were Engineer Ghamir Singh Chauhan, President of Lok Panchayat Jamuna Tirth Committee, Satpal Chauhan, Coordinator of Lok Panchayat Blood Donation Camp, Akhilesh Rawat, Mohit Sharma (President, JBSA), Ashish Tomar, Tamanna Chauhan, Anmol Tomar, Sakshi, Ishika, Shreya Pandey, Anamika Rana, Ghamir Singh Chauhan, Akshita Uniyal (President, Devbhumi), Manish Dhondiyal, Yamini Bhatt, Anushka Negi, Moksha Malhotra, Kanishka Dhoni, Akshat Bhatt, and Rishita Rawat.