Haridwar DM conducts surprise inspection of many offices

Haridwar, 23 Sep: District Magistrate, Haridwar, Karmendra Singh today conducted a surprise inspection of various offices in the district, perhaps taking a cue from DM, Dehradun, Savin Bansal. To begin with, the DM first visited the Assistant Labour Commissioner’s Office this morning. During the visit, Assistant Labour Commissioner Dharmaraj Singh, Administrative Officer Reena Negi, Labour Enforcement Officer Meena Bhatt were found absent from the Office. The District Magistrate has sought clarification from those found absent from the office.

After his sudden arrival at the Assistant Commissioner of Labour’s Office, he asked for the attendance register. In response, Singh was informed that the attendance register was kept in the cupboard by the Administrative Officer of the office, who had not reached the office by that time. The DM directed all the government departmental offices including the Labour Enforcement Office that the attendance registers should be kept safely outside.

After this, the DM raided the ARTO Office of Enforcement and Administration. When the DM reached the ARTO office, he found ARTO Pankaj Srivastava to be missing. The officials told the DM that the ARTO had gone to Dehradun in connection with a case related to judicial work. Of the total 32 permanent officials posted in the ARTO office, 16 personnel were found absent. One PRD out of 4 PRDs was found absent. The District Magistrate directed the officials to seek explanations from all the absent officers and employees.

Later, the DM instructed all the officers and employees posted in the district to reach office on time and ensure that the work is done with timeliness and transparency. He clearly said that any kind of evasion and negligence in government work would not be tolerated.