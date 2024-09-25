CM grants financial sanction for various development works

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has provided financial approvals for various development works in the state. Under the Chief Minister’s announcement, an amount of Rs 531.68 lakhs has been approved for the reconstruction and improvement of Chhinkachhina-Roulmel motor road in Pati block of Champawat district.

An amount of Rs 314.54 lakhs has been approved for the asphalting work of Bangsheel-Goldhar motor road under the state plan in Dhanaulti assembly constituency in Tehri Garhwal district. Under the state plan, a cost of Rs 581.23 lakhs has been approved for the improvement and asphalting from km 1 to 5 to connect the Nyaya Panchayat headquarters Ustoli in Ghat development block of Tharali assembly constituency in Chamoli district. Under the CM’s announcement, approval has also been given to name the Manoli Daboli Motor Road after Martyr Assistant Commandant Charu Chandra Pathak.

In an important development, as part of the expansion project of Pantnagar Airport, financial approval of Rs 24.92 lakhs was accorded for the appointment of DPR consultant for preparing DPR for four lane work from 43.446 km to 93.226 km up to Rampur Kathgodam under NH-8 and realignment of 54+500 to 61+300 km i.e. 7 km under NH-87.