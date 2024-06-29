Dicey Choice

The first debate between US presidential contenders, incumbent Joe Biden and probable Republican nominee Donald Trump, has caused some panic among Democratic Party supporters. It is the opinion of some that Biden could not hold his own against his opponent. Democrats have reportedly begun demanding that a more impressive candidate be put up at a time when the US is at a major crossroads. It is also people’s opinion that, given his advanced age, voting for Biden would actually mean voting for his likely running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

It is true that Biden is exhibiting signs of physical debility and may not last a full term. However, if the manifestations of this in his speech are ignored, and the debate is carefully scrutinised, he did not do badly at all. Overall, Biden and Trump were speaking on the basis of their records in office. This reflected the contrasting ideologies they represent – Biden’s being based on his party’s overall approach, and Trump’s self-centric populism. Much like India, where religion, caste, region, etc., play a significant role, the US political vocabulary is replete with mention of race, identity and economic aspirations. Trump’s response to questions was, as usual, over the top, much of it based on exaggerations and plain make-believe. It is not as if his criticism of Biden’s policies will not ring a bell with the people but, given time, those still undecided on their choice will realise that the US has not done too badly in the past three and a half years.

It is important to note that Biden was proactive in calling for the debate. It was moderated well and did not allow either candidate to talk over the other. At the end, in terms of logic and arguments, Trump did not triumph. However, what emerged was the concern about Biden’s health and his ability to be fully functional over another four years. That may be a good reason for changing the Democratic candidate, but not for voting Trump. The obvious other choice as Democratic candidate is Kamala Harris, but her ethnicity remains a major obstacle. It is also being said that she has been kept under Biden’s shadow and not given the opportunity to exhibit her leadership skills. Her defence of Biden’s performance post the debate did show how well she can present her party’s position. There remains a big if, however, about her political future.