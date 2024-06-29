MSc Medical Technology course offered by Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 28 Jun: Students can now pursue a Master’s degree in Paramedical Course Medical Technology (Laboratory) from the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS). The admission process has begun for the course conducted under Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU).

Dr Mukesh Bijalwan, Registrar, SRHU, stated that this is for students who want to build their careers as lab technicians. Considering the long-standing demand from students, the university administration has decided to offer the MSc MLT course. All preparations have been completed.

MSc MLT is a two-year postgraduate degree programme. The Master of Science in Medical Lab Technology is designed for students who want to specialise in laboratory diagnosis, testing, and analysis of various medical samples.

Candidates must have completed a BSc in Medical Microbiology/ Medical Biochemistry/ Medical Laboratory Science with at least 50% marks.

An admission cell has been established at the university to assist candidates interested in admission. All information is available on the university’s website at [www.srhu.edu.in](http://www.srhu.edu.in). Candidates can also get information via email at admissions@srhu.edu.in or by calling 0135-2471159/135, mobile numbers – 8194009632, 7055309532, 7055309533, 8194009640, and the toll-free number 18001210266.