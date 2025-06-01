Diligent IPS officer resigns from service

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 31 May: In a sudden and surprising development, IPS officer Rachita Juyal has reportedly resigned from her job in Uttarakhand. She has cited personal reasons behind her resignation. Sources also indicate that Juyal’s decision has left the state government to decide on her resignation application and forward it. The final approval for an IPS officer’s resignation rests with the Central government.

This news comes shortly after a police sub-inspector was trapped by the Vigilance Department during Juyal’s tenure as SP Vigilance, creating a stir within the police force. Juyal, a 2015 batch IPS officer, has submitted her resignation to the Chief Secretary’s office a few days ago, with the Director General of Police also being informed. While the exact reasons remain unclear, sources claim that she has cited family reasons for her decision. It may also be recalled that she had recently returned from her Central deputation, leaving her deputation term midway also due to personal reasons.

It may also be pertinent to recall here that under her leadership as SP Vigilance, a police sub-inspector was trapped in an anti-corruption action, an incident that had not occurred in a long time in the state. The trapping of the ISBT Chowki in-charge had led to considerable commotion within the department. This bold action boosted public trust in the Vigilance Department, and the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption was widely appreciated.

Juyal’s tenure saw several decisive actions against corruption, making her sudden resignation a matter of speculation in the media and in the political circles. Recently, major changes were made within the Vigilance Department, including the transfer of ASP Mithilesh Kumar. The department was working at an accelerated pace, leading to continuous arrests of government employees involved in corrupt practices. Her departure at a time when major anti-corruption operations were underway raises several questions about the future course of the department’s activities.

However, it can’t be concluded that her resignation has something to do with her action against corruption while being in the State Vigilance Department but her departure would be a significant loss to the state police department as Rachita Juyal carried an image of being a strict and upright officer. Of course, it remains to be seen if her resignation is accepted by the state and the Centre.