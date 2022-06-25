Discussions held on tackling challenges at S&T Congress in Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Jun: Discussions were held on the strategy to deal with Covid, as well as on new technologies like disposal of e-waste, and increasing the production of crops, on the second day, today, of the Uttarakhand State Science and Technology Congress underway at Graphic Era, here.

Today was the second day of 15th and 16th Uttarakhand State Science and Technology Congress organised by Graphic Era Deemed University under the aegis of UCOST. Experts from all over the country discussed in detail the various challenges and scientific methods to deal with them in the best way. Referring to the worldwide devastation caused by the Covid epidemic, the scientists said that Corona has taught many lessons. Despite the many differences regarding treatment, COVID has taught that, instead of relying on only one method, other methods should be used to boost immunity and ensure prevention. Advantage of Ayurveda should be taken as proven by the studies for such conditions.

Scientists said that society, government and administration should prepare and implement scientific methods to deal with such disasters. In times of such calamities and transitions, the entire society should come forward and contribute.

In the technical session, the need to focus on strong health care infrastructure and systems to deal and tackle such disasters was emphasised. Arrangements were required to save migrant labourers by continuing business activities. Expert speakers praised the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, mentioning the steps taken to help the farmers, poor and affected people in times of disaster.

CSIR- Institute of Himalaya Bio Resource Technology Director Dr Sanjay Kumar said that by using agro technologies in the Himalayan region in a scientific way, revolutionary change could be brought about. With the use of agro technology, the production of crops like stevia, saffron, asafetida (Hing), cardamom increases greatly. Success has been achieved in growing lilium in the cold desert of Lahaul and apples in Mizoram region. Due to this the income of farmers has increased five times as compared to traditional crops. With the introduction of tulip cultivation in Lahaul, the number of tourists has also increased.

Scientists stated that more than eight lakh tonnes of electronic waste is being generated every year in the country. Making people aware on reducing e-waste and teaching them how to fix used bulbs, tube lights could yield very good results. Emphasis was laid on creating awareness and use of techniques to save water sources from environmental changes in the Himalayan region.

The scientific and technical sessions were organised at 14 places in Graphic Era Deemed University on the second day. Experts discussed in detail topics like Agricultural Science, Biotechnology, Botany, Chemistry, Engineering Science and Technology, Environmental Science and Forestry, Medical Science, Material Science and Nanotechnology. BHU Professor Jitendra Singh Vohra, Prof Suman Singh from Kurukshetra University, Prof SB Babbar from Delhi University, Dr Virendra Singh Rana, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Dr SN Singh of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Technology and Management, Gwalior, Dr Yashwant Panwar, Director, Patent Centre, Prof SD Upadhyay from Medi Caps University, Indore, Prof Pawan Kumar Joshi of JNU, Prof Vinay Kanwar of Punjab University, Dr Kailash Chandra of Kolkata, Prof Beni Dhar Deshmukh of Delhi, Dr Rajini Rawat, leading scientists and experts were present on the occasion, as were Dr. Rajendra Dobhal, Director General, UCOST, Dr HN Nagaraja, Vice-Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University, and Dr Sanjay Jasola, Director General, Graphic Era Deemed University. Students of Graphic Era University also presented various cultural performances.