Disney+ Hotstar & Himshrri Films present “Life Hill Gayi” – A Captivating Coming-of-Age Series set in U’khand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 22 Jul: Disney+ Hotstar, in collaboration with Himshrri Films, have announced the release of “Life Hill Gayi”, a heartwarming coming-of-age series produced by Arushi Nishank. Premiering on 9 August, this eagerly awaited show is the result of two years of dedication and hard work, capturing the simplicity and breathtaking beauty of Uttarakhand.

“Life Hill Gayi” follows the story of sibling rivalry set against the stunning backdrop of Uttarakhand. The series, featuring a star-studded cast including Divyenndu Sharma, Kusha Kapila, Mukti Mohan, Vinay Pathak, and many other prominent faces, delves into family dynamics and personal growth, transcending material wealth and societal status.

In this Hotstar original, Divyenndu and Kusha Kapila play siblings vying for their grandfather’s (Kabir Bedi) inheritance. The trailer, launched recently, begins with the sight of a long-abandoned hotel, Good Morning Woods Villa. The siblings are challenged by their grandfather to restore the hotel, with the winner set to receive the full inheritance. As they struggle to revitalise the hotel, they encounter a series of comedic and heartfelt moments, including dealing with unprofessional staff, bachelor parties gone awry, and budding romances.

The series also features Vinay Pathak as their father, adding depth to the family dynamics. Romance blooms between Divyenndu and Mukti Mohan’s character, while Kusha grapples with the hotel’s mismanagement. The plot thickens as rumours of the hotel being haunted spread, escalating tensions between the siblings.

“We are thrilled to bring ‘Life Hill Gayi’ to audiences worldwide,” said Arushi Nishank, producer and founder of Himshrri Films. “This series is not just a visual treat with the stunning backdrops of Uttarakhand but also a heartfelt narrative that resonates with the essence of family and personal growth.”

The official trailer has already generated a significant buzz, setting high expectations for the series’ release.

Himshrri Films, founded by Arushi Nishank, is dedicated to creating content that resonates with audiences through powerful storytelling and stunning visuals. With a focus on showcasing the cultural richness and natural beauty of India, Himshrri Films aims to bring authentic and relatable narratives to the forefront.