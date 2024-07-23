Faster process of recruitment will be ensured for govt jobs: Dhami

CM hands over appointment letters to 153 recruits of Higher Education, Urban Development Depts

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami provided appointment letters to 68 Assistant Professors selected in the Higher Education Department, 63 Executive Officers selected in Urban Development Department and 22 Tax and Revenue Inspectors through the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission at a function held at his official residence here today.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated all the selected candidates and said that they are getting an opportunity to serve in the state as partners of the state government. The CM urged that the responsibility to be assigned to them should be discharged with full dedication and honesty and everyone should contribute to make Uttarakhand an ideal state.

Dhami said that all the selected youth have reached this position with their hard work, blessings of parents, teachers and the Almighty. This is a new beginning which will herald new dimensions in life for them. He urged all the selected officials to work with determination and discipline from the very first day of the job, to work harder and set new standards in life. The CM expressed the hope that everyone will work with honesty and full dedication in their respective fields of work. He said that the selected candidates should always keep in mind that the work done by them will have an impact on millions of people and that living up to the trust of the public should be the top priority of everyone.

The CM said that with their dedication and hard work, the state will move forward towards development. The concept of the state government is of a prosperous and strong Uttarakhand.

Addressing the newly selected Assistant Professors, he reminded them Uttarakhand government was the first to implement the National Education Policy-2020. The government is doing everything possible to make higher education qualitative.

The CM also claimed that the state government has taken up many projects for the development of urban areas. Continuous work is going on to develop all small and big cities. He claimed that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the work on renovation of all the cities is also going on at a fast pace. Dhami expressed the hope that all the candidates selected in urban development will take forward the projects of with full dedication and will make their important contribution in the development of the state. He insisted that those selected should work by giving priority to public participation, so that the common people get direct benefit of the schemes. He said that, with the arrival of new officials, innovation, transparency will come in the department and there will also be a change in the working style.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has taken many historic decisions in the field of higher education. Twenty model colleges are being built in the state. He said that the state government has eradicated a major problem regarding paper leaks and manipulation in recruitments by implementing the country’s most stringent anti-cheating law. Today jobs are being given solely on the basis of merit. He said that the state government will soon fill the vacant posts in various departments in future also.

Cabinet Minister Prem Chand Agarwal said that all the youth selected from the Public Service Commission will become well qualified and competent officers in the coming time. Today there are 105 urban local bodies in the state, all the young officers will have an important role in taking forward the schemes of urban development. The arrival of these officials will speed up the work of the department. There are 9 Municipal Corporations, 47 Nagar Palikas, 49 Nagar Panchayats in the state. The development of these areas is the priority of the department. Now with the arrival of new young officers, this work will be done more easily.

Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, more than 15,500 youth have been given government jobs in three years. This year 4,000 basic teachers, 1,600 LT, 882 lecturers, about 622 principals, 1,500 in BRP CRP and 2,500 Group D appointments for every inter college are going to be made soon. In this way, a total of 11,000 persons will be appointed in the education department. Apart from this, appointments are going to be made on 1,500 nursing posts, 750 ANMs, 500 CHOs, 500 doctors, assistant professors for 378 medical colleges and 3,700 posts for Almora, Pithoragarh, Haridwar, Rudrapur medical colleges. Today the state government is providing many employment opportunities to the youth.

On this occasion, MLA Fakir Ram Tamta, Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, Secretary Nitesh Jha, Director, Urban Development, Nitin Bhadauria, Additional Director Dr Lalit Narayan Mishra and officers concerned were present.