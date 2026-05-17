Dispute between communities in Mussoorie resolved; sanitation workers end strike

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 15 May: The tension that had arisen following a dispute between two communities here has now subsided. The work boycott observed by the Valmiki community and the sanitation workers of the Municipal Council has been called off. A settlement was reached between both parties following a meeting involving the municipal administration, senior members of both communities, and community representatives. With this agreement in place, the city’s sanitation system has once again returned to normalcy. It is reported that a mutual understanding has been reached between the two youths involved in the dispute, and both have exchanged letters of apology.

Commenting on the matter, Municipal Council Chairperson Meera Saklani stated that, while the dispute was originally between two youths, certain individuals attempted to give it a political colour by portraying it as a conflict between two communities—an act she described as highly unfortunate. She emphasised that Mussoorie is a city of brotherhood and mutual harmony, where people from all communities have lived together amicably for years. In such a context, she noted it was inappropriate to sensationalise minor incidents or to attempt to disrupt the city’s civic order. The Chairperson affirmed that the Valmiki community has always been—and will continue to be—the “backbone” of the Municipal Council. She added that the municipal administration remains steadfastly committed to safeguarding the interests and dignity of its sanitation staff.

Issuing a stern warning, Meera Saklani stated that while some individuals are attempting to vitiate the atmosphere through unnecessary politicking, such efforts will not be allowed to succeed. She appealed to all residents to work together with a positive mindset to keep the city clean and beautiful, and to help it carve out a distinct identity within the state.

Meanwhile, Niranjan Lal, President of the Valmiki Utthan Sabha, Mussoorie, expressed concern over recent incidents in which members of the Valmiki community have been targeted. He stated that Mussoorie has always been a city of brotherhood, where people of all religions and communities live together. He appealed to everyone to respect the caste and religion of others. Furthermore, he asserted that if any injustice were to be committed in the future against an individual belonging to the Valmiki community or any other community, all Scheduled Caste and Valmiki communities would unite to protest against it. Niranjan Lal remarked that the municipal sanitation system rests entirely on the shoulders of members of his community; as such, maintaining the cleanliness of the city is also their responsibility. He informed the gathering that the strike has now been called off, and all employees have returned to their duties. Following the meeting, members of both communities expressed their mutual agreement to uphold communal harmony and to resolve any future disputes through dialogue. Meanwhile, the administration has also appealed to the public to refrain from spreading rumours and to maintain peace.