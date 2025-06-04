DM reviews preparations for President Murmu’s Doon visit on 20 June

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Jun: District Magistrate Savin Bansal today chaired a meeting at the Collectorate, to review preparations for President Droupadi Murmu’s proposed visit to Dehradun on 20 and 21 June.

During the meeting, the DM directed all the departmental officials concerned to complete their assigned tasks on time. President Murmu is scheduled to visit Ashiana (The President’s Estate located on Rajpur Road) on 20 June and take part in an event on 21 June, marking Yoga Day. Special instructions were also issued to the AYUSH Department to coordinate with other departments for Yoga Day arrangements.

On this occasion, Bansal emphasised strict adherence to the protocol and instructed departments to work in close coordination for seamless arrangements at programme venues.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Chief Development Officer (CDO) Abhinav Shah, Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Jaibharat Singh, SP (Sadar) Renu, City Magistrate Pratyush Singh, SDM Harigiri, Chief Medical Officer Dr Manoj Kumar, Joint Director AYUSH Mithlesh Kumar, Executive Engineer PWD Jitendra Kumar Tripathi, District Tourism Development Officer Seema Nautiyal, and other senior officials of related departments.