Dhami assures support to North-Eastern states amid flood crisis

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today spoke with his counterparts in Assam, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh to discuss the ongoing flood situation in their states.

Dhami interacted with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu to enquire about the impact of heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding in those North-Eastern states. Expressing solidarity with these states, Dhami assured the CMs that the people of Uttarakhand stand firmly with the affected states.

The CM also pledged full cooperation, stating that the Uttarakhand government is ready to extend all possible assistance if required.