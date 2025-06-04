Vigilance probe ordered in Haridwar land scam, sale deed to be cancelled

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Jun: In a decisive crackdown on corruption, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a Vigilance Department probe into the Haridwar Municipal Corporation land scam. The vigilance inquiry follows after a preliminary inquiry conducted by senior IAS officer Ranveer Singh Chauhan has confirmed a huge land scam and the involvement of senior officers.

Another significant decision of the government has been to cancel the sale deed related to the scam and recover the funds paid to the landowners against the purchase of the land. In addition, a special audit has also been ordered in respect of all the projects undertaken during the tenure of then Municipal Commission Varun Chaudhary to identify any other financial irregularities.

It may be recalled that this action is in addition to the CM’s directives, suspending ten and revoking service extension of two other officials. The CM has also directed the officials to conduct a thorough investigation to trace all responsible parties and ensure transparency in the process.