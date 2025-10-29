DM reviews preparations for Silver Jubilee function

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Oct: Uttarakhand is set to mark a momentous milestone as the State completes 25 years of its formation on 9 November. To commemorate this historic occasion, a grand Silver Jubilee ceremony has been planned to be held in Dehradun, with the President and the Prime Minister gracing the event as Chief Guests.

In preparation for the VVIP programmes, District Magistrate Savin Bansal today convened a crucial meeting with all the senior district level officers and directed them to ensure that every arrangement is executed with precision and in complete readiness. The DM emphasised on strict adherence to proper protocol for the President’s programmes and instructed that the Prime Minister’s route be designed to reflect the journey of Uttarakhand’s formation, its rich folk traditions, and its achievements in modern development.

Bansal further directed the City Magistrate to divide each programme zone into specific sectors and assign micro-level responsibilities to the officers and the staff. He also ordered prompt issue of duty orders and the appointment of Sector In-Charge Officers to oversee the preparations and the arrangements. For security arrangements, he instructed that Police In-Charge Officers be designated at every level under the supervision of the SSP Dehradun. To ensure health safety, medical teams along with ambulances will also be deployed at the venue.

The DM also issued comprehensive directions regarding the venue logistics, including proper seating arrangements for the main marquee, stage, VIPs, VVIPs, and the general public, as well as adequate facilities for refreshments, drinking water, parking, and systematic entry and exit. A Control Room, manned round the clock by Revenue Sub-Inspectors, will be established to monitor the preparations and prevent any delay.

The design and layout of the venue will be prepared by engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD), who will also furnish a mandatory safety certificate. Bansal further noted that citizens from outside the district are also expected to participate in the Silver Jubilee celebrations and instructed officials to coordinate with their respective districts to ensure smooth arrangements for their stay and participation.

Among those who were present at the meeting were Chief Development Officer (CDO) Abhinav Shah, ADM KK Mishra, City Magistrate Pratyush Singh, SDM, Sadar. Hari Giri and SDM Kumkum Joshi.