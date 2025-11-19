DM sanctions Rs 10,000 for mobility vehicle to disabled boy in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Nov: The Dehradun District Administration has extended financial assistance from the Rifle Fund for a mobility vehicle (Pram) for 13-year-old Bhavya, who is a differently-abled boy and unable to walk or speak. The boy’s parents are facing severe financial hardship.

In a plea made to the District Magistrate in his office chamber, distressed resident Priya Verma of Aryanager explained that her son, Bhavya, aged 13, is unable to walk or speak. She transports him using a ‘pram’ which is now broken. She also informed the DM that her husband works as a labourer and the family is facing acute economic distress. Priya requested financial assistance to purchase a new mobility vehicle for Bhavya.

Responding to the appeal, DM Savin Bansal directed the SDM (Judicial), Dehradun, to present the file. Considering the difficult mobility challenges faced by the 13-year-old disabled Bhavya and the dire financial condition of Priya’s household, a financial assistance cheque of Rs 10,000 was sanctioned from the Rifle Fund to procure a new mobility vehicle for him.

In addition, taking into account the poor economic condition of Priya, the District Administration has decided to help her secure employment in an institution soon. The DM in this regard, has issued necessary instructions to the officials concerned to facilitate this employment opportunity for Bhavya’s mother.