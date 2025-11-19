DM Bansal secures student’s admission, financial aid after father’s death

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Nov: In a humanitarian and swift intervention, District Magistrate Savin Bansal has ensured the immediate admission and full financial support for a student whose education was disrupted following the death of her father. The case came to light when sisters Chitra and Hetal approached the DM at his office, pleading for help with their education and home, as they were unable to repay a loan taken by their late father. Moved by their plight, the DM promptly arranged for Chitra’s admission into a reputed private institute under the BCom (Honours) programme. She was also transported to the institute in the administration’s ‘Sarathi’ vehicle, and her admission was secured the same day. All expenses related to her education, including tuition fees, books, and travel, will be jointly borne by the District Administration and the institute, as per the instructions issued by the DM.

The sisters had informed Bansal that their father had passed away on 23 October 2025 due to prolonged illness, leaving behind an unpaid bank loan. With no means to repay the debt, they were facing pressure from the bank to vacate their house. The DM assured them that the administration would work towards a debt waiver and directed the SDM (Judicial) and the Lead District Manager to submit a report regarding the insurance cover on the loan. The case is being monitored personally by the DM, who has also instructed officials to explore all possible avenues for relief.